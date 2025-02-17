ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECC Capital Trading Down 11.4 %

ECRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,537. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. ECC Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

