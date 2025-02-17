Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,848,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 2,632,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.2 days.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,608. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.