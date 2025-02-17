Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSCSY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.10. 1,162,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. Disco has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 32.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Disco will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

