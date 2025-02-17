Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 615,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,550.0 days.

Denka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DENKF remained flat at $17.75 on Friday. Denka has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Get Denka alerts:

Denka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.