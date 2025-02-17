Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Grows By 16.0%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of Colruyt Group stock remained flat at $44.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. Colruyt Group has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

