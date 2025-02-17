Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Daicel Stock Performance
Daicel stock remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.
Daicel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daicel
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.