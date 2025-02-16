News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,454. News has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in News by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in News by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in News by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
