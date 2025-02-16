Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OZKAP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 20,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Bank OZK has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.88.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

