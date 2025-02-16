Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 2,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
