Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 2,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

