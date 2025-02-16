Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in January

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Loncor Gold Price Performance
Loncor Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 6,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,427. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.91.
Loncor Gold Company Profile
