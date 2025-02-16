Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Decreases By 10.8%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.
Chorus Aviation Price Performance
Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $14.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.43.
