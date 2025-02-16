Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Decreases By 10.8%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $14.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.43.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

