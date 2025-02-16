Short Interest in Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Drops By 11.2%

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPPKF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 2,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,648. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

