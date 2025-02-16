Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.3 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

