NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 68,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,606. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

