Short Interest in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Grows By 43.9%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 601,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.80. The stock had a trading volume of 260,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,663. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 28.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Landstar System by 419.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Landstar System by 3,775.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 326,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

