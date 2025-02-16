Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Drops By 26.4%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 509,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,439,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 696,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LSI Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 153,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.94.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

