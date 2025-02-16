BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 817,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 228,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 0.2 %

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

