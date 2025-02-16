Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 748,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

