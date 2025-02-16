Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Optex Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,351. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34. Optex Systems has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Optex Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

In other Optex Systems news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 13,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $98,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,646,483.24. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Optex Systems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Optex Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Optex Systems

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.