Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.5 days.

Shares of BPZZF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

