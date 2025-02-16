Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Declines By 22.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 1,392,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
BYD Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 217,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. BYD has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $49.19.
BYD Company Profile
