Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Declines By 22.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 1,392,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 217,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. BYD has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

