NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SRV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 25,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
