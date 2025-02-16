NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SRV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 25,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

Insider Activity at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Jerry V. Swank sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $170,991.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,361.33. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John M. Musgrave acquired 773 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $32,311.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,371. This represents a 33.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 968 shares of company stock valued at $40,462.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

