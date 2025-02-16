Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLYA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,576,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 2,320,641 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,941,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,459,000 after buying an additional 1,107,983 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,374,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 1,978,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.