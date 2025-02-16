Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Drops By 28.7%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 226,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Peraso from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Peraso Trading Down 1.9 %

Peraso Company Profile

Shares of PRSO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

