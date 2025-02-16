Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Drops By 28.7%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 226,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Peraso from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Peraso Trading Down 1.9 %
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
