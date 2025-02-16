Short Interest in NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Increases By 32.2%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

NRWRF stock remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver’) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

