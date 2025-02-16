Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,654,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 330.9 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MIELF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.