Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,654,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 330.9 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MIELF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.63.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Stock Average Calculator
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.