Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Grows By 31.0%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.5 days.
Metro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $64.72 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636. Metro has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36.
About Metro
