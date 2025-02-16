Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Grows By 31.0%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.5 days.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $64.72 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636. Metro has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

