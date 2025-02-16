Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 15th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and MGO Global are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily engage in online retail and digital commerce. These stocks encompass a wide range of businesses, including online marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and internet retailers that sell goods and services through electronic channels. Investors often look to ecommerce stocks as a way to capitalize on the growing trend of consumers shopping online. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $104.04. 14,096,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $86.10. 4,136,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $27.18. 12,071,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,027.68. 299,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,592. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,086.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,070.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of MGOL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 411,516,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,446,240. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.26. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGOL

Further Reading