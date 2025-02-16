Top Video Game Stocks To Consider – February 15th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as game releases, sales, and market trends within the gaming industry. Investors may choose to buy video game stocks as part of their portfolio to capitalize on the growth and profitability of the video game market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,518. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $215.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,429. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $179.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,817. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02.

