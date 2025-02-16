Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Expands By 32.5%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 592,700 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 358,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,583. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

