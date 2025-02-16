Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

EMF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.98. 11,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5114 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,455,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 207,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 188,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.