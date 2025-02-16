Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance
EMF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.98. 11,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $14.44.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5114 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
