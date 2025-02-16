Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Increases By 30.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.39% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

EVSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.67. 191,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,309. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.