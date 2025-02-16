Short Interest in Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Expands By 19.2%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,076,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARZF stock remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

