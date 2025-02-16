OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OMVKY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,777. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

