NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

NEXOY stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.60. 19,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.53. NEXON has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$21.74.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

