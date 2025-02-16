NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
NEXOY stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.60. 19,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.53. NEXON has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$21.74.
About NEXON
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXON
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is a Dividend King?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.