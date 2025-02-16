MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Up 39.4% in January

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MariMed Price Performance
Shares of MRMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 415,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. MariMed has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
MariMed Company Profile
