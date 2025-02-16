MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Up 39.4% in January

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MariMed Price Performance

Shares of MRMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 415,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. MariMed has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

