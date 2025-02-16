Short Interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Increases By 9.3%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.98. 860,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $165.31 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

