HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

HEICO Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HEI stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $220.45. The stock had a trading volume of 713,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day moving average is $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. HEICO has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

