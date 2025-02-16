IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.21. 644,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average is $211.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,654,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after buying an additional 277,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,356,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,350,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

