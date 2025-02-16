Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Increases By 9.5%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Covivio Price Performance

Shares of GSEFF stock remained flat at $59.30 on Friday. Covivio has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

Get Covivio alerts:

Covivio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.