Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Increases By 9.5%

Feb 16th, 2025

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Covivio Price Performance

Shares of GSEFF stock remained flat at $59.30 on Friday. Covivio has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

Covivio Company Profile

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

