DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 16,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.59. 1,144,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

