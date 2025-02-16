Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Rises By 9.7%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 13,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. 2,209,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

