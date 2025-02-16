Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

MAURY stock remained flat at $31.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

