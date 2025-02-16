Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PVL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 91,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,861. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89.
Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
