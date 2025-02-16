Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PVL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 91,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,861. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

