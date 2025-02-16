Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Short Interest Update

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 115,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRW

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of STRW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,471. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Strawberry Fields REIT news, CEO Moishe Gubin bought 112,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,670. This trade represents a 19.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Levine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,270. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 154,547 shares of company stock worth $1,586,276. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 186.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.