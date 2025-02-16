Short Interest in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Declines By 35.3%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,976.78. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of MANH stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.41. 857,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.28. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $169.94 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

