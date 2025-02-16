Best Oil Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of ownership in oil-producing companies or companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, or distribution of oil and related products. Investors buy oil stocks as a way to potentially benefit from the profitability and growth of the oil industry. These stocks are influenced by various factors such as oil prices, global demand, geopolitical events, and production levels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded down $8.18 on Friday, reaching $162.84. 13,171,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $108.17. 15,726,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $985.67. 1,502,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,070.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Featured Stories