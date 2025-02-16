Promising Financial Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Coinbase Global, Palo Alto Networks, Robinhood Markets, Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies within the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other financial institutions. These companies provide financial services such as banking, lending, investing, and insurance to individuals and businesses, making them an essential component of the economy and stock market. Investors often include financial stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to this sector and potentially benefit from its performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $23.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,208,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.97 and its 200-day moving average is $238.16. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,981,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average of $181.70.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. 39,248,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

V stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.73. 5,719,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,993. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.94.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.18. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.49. 5,875,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The stock has a market cap of $311.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.56 and a 200 day moving average of $302.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $279.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

