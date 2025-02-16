SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

SiteOne Landscape Supply, a leading wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, has recently disclosed in an 8-K SEC Filing the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company announced that Pascal Desmarais will be joining SiteOne as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective as of August 23, 2021.

Desmarais brings with him a wealth of experience in finance and strategic planning. He most recently served as the CFO of Performance Food Group Company, a leading foodservice distributor, where he was instrumental in driving financial performance and guiding the company through a period of significant growth.

In his new role at SiteOne Landscape Supply, Desmarais will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations, financial planning and analysis, accounting, and investor relations. With his proven track record of financial leadership, SiteOne is optimistic about the valuable contributions Desmarais will bring to the organization.

“We are excited to welcome Pascal to the SiteOne team as our new CFO,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “His strategic vision and deep financial expertise will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Desmarais replaces Ross Anker, who has been serving as Interim CFO since May 2021. Anker will continue to support SiteOne in a consultancy role to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

SiteOne Landscape Supply is confident that Desmarais’s appointment will further strengthen the company’s financial leadership team and support its ongoing growth strategy in the landscaping industry. Investors and stakeholders will be closely watching as Desmarais takes on this critical role within the organization.

