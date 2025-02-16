PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFXNZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Get PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 alerts:

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.